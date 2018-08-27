WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

228 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Steep

northwest waves 8 or 9 feet at 8 to 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

