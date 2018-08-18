WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

208 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind speeds have eased below advisory criterion.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF

JUAN DE FUCA...

Wind speeds have eased below 21 knots, and will continue easing

during the next few hours.

_____

