WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
230 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...|Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Monday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to
4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather