WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The forecast is for northwest wind 10 to 20 knots today in

Admiralty Inlet, with southwest wind 10 to 20 knots over the

northern waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

West wind 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

