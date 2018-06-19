WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:49 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
245 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. A Gale
Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from
Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 30 knots. Wind waves 2 to 5
feet. Westerly wind increasing to 25 to 35 knots late Wednesday
afternoon through Wednesday night. Wind waves building to 4 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ADMIRALTY INLET HAS ENDED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...South to southwest wind 15 to 25 knots easing
early this morning. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding early this
morning. Highest wind and waves near the east entrance to the
Strait of Juan De Fuca.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather