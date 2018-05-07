WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 1:26 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1021 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Monday. The Small
Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots with wind waves 4 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather