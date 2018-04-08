WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 3:07 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1204 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...17 to 19 ft subsiding to 14 to 16 ft by early
this evening before falling further to near 10 ft late Sunday
night. Seas then ease to 6 to 8 after daybreak Monday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 1130 PM Sunday. Seas near 16 ft with
breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 1245 PM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with
breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast