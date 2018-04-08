WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

822 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...South to Southeast 25 to 35 knots becoming South 15 to 25

knots late this evening then shifting to West on Sunday.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 25 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds easing to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...South to Southeast 25 to 35 knots becoming South 15 to 25

knots late this evening then shifting to West on Sunday.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 25 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds easing to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southwest wind 25 to 35 knots.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 28 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds subsiding to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southwest wind 25 to 35 knots.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 28 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds subsiding to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southwest wind 25 to 35 knots.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 28 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds subsiding to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southwest wind 25 to 35 knots.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 28 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds subsiding to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until noon PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 knots tonight easing to 15 to 25

knots Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 25 to 35 knots.

* WIND WAVES...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 25 to 35 knots.

* WIND WAVES...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...14 to 16 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Severe. Breakers likely during the ebbs.

* FIRST EBB...11 PM this evening.

* SECOND EBB...1115 AM on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...East 20 to 30 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 20 knots

after midnight. Wind less than 20 knots on Sunday.

* SEAS...Southwest swell near 20 feet at 14 seconds tonight

subsiding to 17 feet at 14 seconds on Sunday. Wind waves 3 to 5

feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet overnight, then 1 to 3 feet on

Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until noon PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 knots tonight easing to 15 to 25

knots Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...South to Southeast 25 to 35 knots becoming South 15 to 25

knots late this evening then shifting to West on Sunday.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 25 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds easing to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...South to Southeast 25 to 35 knots becoming South 15 to 25

knots late this evening then shifting to West on Sunday.

* SEAS...Combined seas 22 to 25 feet with a dominant period of 14

seconds easing to 20 feet Sunday morning and 18 feet Sunday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast