WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

926 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 30 knots, easing later

tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to

10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet

subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.

* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots, highest winds

south part.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight.

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots north part

easing by midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet, subsiding to 4 to 6 feet this

afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming light this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...Around 700 PM PDT this evening.

* SECOND EBB...Strong...Around 715 AM PDT Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

