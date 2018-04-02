WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:31 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
926 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 30 knots, easing later
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to
10 to 20 knots early this evening. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet
subsiding to 1 to 3 feet.
* Seas of 8 to 10 feet will also subside this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots, highest winds
south part.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots north part
easing by midnight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet, subsiding to 4 to 6 feet this
afternoon.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming light this afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...Around 700 PM PDT this evening.
* SECOND EBB...Strong...Around 715 AM PDT Tuesday morning.
_____
_____
