WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 6:12 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 11 AM
PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West or northwest winds will rise to 15 to 30
knots this afternoon. Seas will be in the 6 to 11 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 11 AM
PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West or northwest winds will rise to 15 to 30
knots this afternoon. Seas will be in the 6 to 11 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM POINT GRENVILLE TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM FROM 11 AM
THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots this afternoon. Seas will be in the 7 to 12 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND WATERS
UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will become
northwest late tonight. Seas will be in the 1 to 4 foot range.
The highest wind and waves will be on the south side of the San
Juans with the southwest winds but will shift to the U.S.
Georgia Strait when the winds become northerly late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3
PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots by midday today. Seas will be in the 8 to 13 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3
PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots by midday today. Seas will be in the 8 to 13 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3
PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots by midday today. Seas will be in the 8 to 13 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE
U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots today.
Seas will be in the 5 to 9 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET
FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 25
knots this afternoon. Seas will build to 2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale
Watch is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 7 feet late today.
* WIND...Westerly, rising to 25 to 40 knots late this afternoon.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to rise to gale force about 5 PM
PDT this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FOR THE GRAYS
HARBOR BAR FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 2 AM to 11 AM PDT
Monday.
* COMBINED SEAS...2 to 4 feet, building to 9 to 11 feet late
tonight.
* BAR CONDITION...Light, becoming rough late tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 615 PM PDT, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 630 AM PDT, Monday. The ebb current will be
strong.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast