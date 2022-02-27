WA Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rain, heavy at times;54;49;S;10;75%;100%;1 Bellingham;A soaking rain;51;46;SSE;9;97%;100%;1 Bremerton;A soaking rain;54;50;SSW;10;83%;100%;1 Chehalis;Rain, some heavy;55;50;SSW;9;88%;100%;1 Deer Park;Periods of rain;45;43;SW;7;83%;97%;1 Eastsound;Pouring rain;51;46;SSW;8;95%;100%;1 Ellensburg;Periods of rain;49;40;WNW;7;78%;100%;1 Ephrata;A little rain;45;39;SW;6;89%;94%;1 Everett;Rain, heavy at times;55;50;S;12;78%;100%;1 Fort Lewis;Rain, some heavy;55;48;SSW;13;88%;100%;1 Friday Harbor;Rain, heavy at times;52;46;S;6;76%;100%;1 Hoquiam;Windy with downpours;53;50;SSW;22;94%;100%;1 Kelso-Longview;Rain, some heavy;57;52;SSE;14;88%;100%;1 Moses Lake;A little rain;50;46;SSW;8;79%;86%;1 Olympia;Rain, heavy at times;55;48;SSW;13;91%;100%;1 Omak;Chilly with rain;39;35;SSE;6;81%;99%;1 Pasco;Cloudy with a shower;61;50;S;10;65%;84%;1 Port Angeles;Rain, some heavy;50;43;SE;3;89%;100%;1 Pullman;Periods of rain;44;43;S;15;82%;99%;1 Puyallup;Rain, heavy at times;57;51;SSW;10;88%;100%;1 Quillayute;Rain, becoming heavy;51;45;S;11;99%;100%;1 Renton;Rain, heavy at times;55;52;SSW;11;80%;100%;1 Seattle;Rain, heavy at times;54;51;SSW;11;84%;100%;1 Seattle Boeing;Heavy rain;55;51;SSW;12;92%;100%;1 Shelton;Heavy rain;53;48;SW;11;97%;100%;1 Spokane;Periods of rain;47;45;SW;10;83%;98%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with rain;46;41;SW;16;96%;96%;1 Spokane Felts;Periods of rain;47;45;SW;10;83%;98%;1 Stampede Pass;Drenching rain;41;39;W;3;89%;100%;1 Tacoma;Rain, heavy at times;54;49;SW;11;86%;100%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Downpours, breezy;54;49;SSW;14;96%;100%;1 Vancouver;Rain, heavy at times;58;54;SSW;12;75%;100%;1 Walla Walla;A little rain, windy;55;50;SSE;19;60%;98%;1 Wenatchee;Chilly with rain;42;36;N;6;82%;100%;1 Whidbey Island;Downpours, breezy;53;47;ENE;15;89%;100%;1 Yakima;Rain, not as cool;58;43;SSE;6;72%;99%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather