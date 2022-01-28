WA Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Areas of morning fog;48;42;SE;7;69%;91%;1 Bellingham;Areas of morning fog;46;39;SE;4;73%;92%;1 Bremerton;Areas of morning fog;46;41;SSW;6;79%;74%;1 Chehalis;Freezing fog;49;38;SSE;4;73%;88%;2 Deer Park;Freezing fog;33;23;NE;5;82%;25%;2 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;41;SE;2;83%;93%;1 Ellensburg;Inc. clouds;31;21;E;1;71%;25%;2 Ephrata;Freezing fog;30;20;N;5;73%;26%;2 Everett;Areas of morning fog;49;42;SSE;7;71%;90%;1 Fort Lewis;Freezing fog;49;39;S;2;72%;91%;2 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;39;SE;4;82%;91%;1 Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;50;44;SSE;7;84%;90%;1 Kelso-Longview;Inc. clouds;49;38;SSE;6;71%;71%;2 Moses Lake;Freezing fog;31;21;NNE;6;77%;25%;2 Olympia;Areas of morning fog;49;40;SSW;4;70%;91%;2 Omak;Freezing fog;31;20;SSE;5;75%;15%;1 Pasco;Freezing fog;34;24;SE;3;75%;3%;2 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;38;SSE;2;77%;85%;1 Pullman;Freezing fog;39;27;SE;7;57%;9%;2 Puyallup;Freezing fog;49;39;S;3;82%;89%;2 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SSE;5;88%;100%;1 Renton;Areas of morning fog;48;41;S;6;76%;73%;1 Seattle;Fog in the morning;47;41;S;7;77%;67%;1 Seattle Boeing;Fog in the morning;49;41;SSE;4;70%;71%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;49;40;SW;4;79%;88%;1 Spokane;Freezing fog;38;27;N;1;71%;15%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Freezing fog;32;23;SSW;3;78%;13%;2 Spokane Felts;Freezing fog;38;27;N;1;71%;15%;2 Stampede Pass;Inc. clouds;39;29;WSW;2;62%;43%;2 Tacoma;Fog in the morning;46;39;SSW;5;86%;91%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Fog in the morning;46;41;S;3;78%;91%;1 Vancouver;Clouds and sun;48;33;ESE;4;68%;26%;2 Walla Walla;Freezing fog;33;23;E;3;70%;5%;2 Wenatchee;Freezing fog;27;22;E;4;79%;25%;2 Whidbey Island;Rather cloudy;46;40;SE;6;73%;73%;1 Yakima;Freezing fog;34;22;NNW;3;73%;18%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather