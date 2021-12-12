WA Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Chilly with rain;44;35;SSE;6;74%;98%;0 Bellingham;Occasional rain;42;36;SSE;7;81%;97%;0 Bremerton;Periods of rain;41;36;S;4;92%;98%;0 Chehalis;A little rain;43;36;S;6;70%;93%;0 Deer Park;A couple of showers;37;31;SE;8;69%;97%;0 Eastsound;Periods of rain;45;38;SSE;6;84%;99%;0 Ellensburg;Rain and snow shower;38;25;WSW;5;78%;85%;0 Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;41;28;SW;7;77%;70%;0 Everett;A touch of rain;43;34;SSE;6;76%;97%;0 Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;43;34;SSE;4;83%;97%;0 Friday Harbor;A little rain;44;37;SE;6;73%;97%;0 Hoquiam;A little rain;43;37;SSE;7;88%;93%;0 Kelso-Longview;A little rain;43;35;SSE;7;88%;91%;0 Moses Lake;A couple of showers;44;34;SW;7;63%;91%;0 Olympia;A bit of rain;43;35;S;4;91%;96%;0 Omak;Rain\/snow showers;36;30;SE;7;85%;96%;0 Pasco;A couple of showers;44;33;SSW;5;81%;93%;0 Port Angeles;A bit of rain;43;33;SE;3;82%;94%;0 Pullman;A couple of showers;38;29;WSW;10;85%;99%;1 Puyallup;Periods of rain;45;32;S;3;86%;98%;0 Quillayute;Chilly with rain;42;32;SSE;4;94%;97%;0 Renton;Occasional rain;43;35;S;5;85%;98%;0 Seattle;Chilly with rain;43;35;S;5;80%;98%;0 Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;44;37;S;3;80%;98%;0 Shelton;Chilly with rain;40;33;S;3;95%;98%;0 Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;39;32;SSW;4;82%;99%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;36;28;SW;9;93%;95%;1 Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;39;32;SSW;4;82%;99%;1 Stampede Pass;A little snow;28;19;W;4;92%;97%;0 Tacoma;Periods of rain;42;33;S;4;85%;98%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;41;35;S;4;91%;98%;0 Vancouver;Periods of rain;46;38;S;7;72%;99%;0 Walla Walla;Afternoon rain;43;31;S;7;80%;98%;0 Wenatchee;Rain and snow shower;38;25;N;5;87%;97%;0 Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;44;37;SSE;12;76%;97%;0 Yakima;Cloudy with a shower;40;27;NNW;5;80%;85%;0 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather