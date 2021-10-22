Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;55;46;ESE;8;77%;84%;1

Bellingham;Periods of rain;55;46;SE;10;87%;86%;1

Bremerton;Periods of rain;55;46;SSE;7;87%;91%;1

Chehalis;Occasional rain;56;47;SSE;9;73%;88%;2

Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;51;41;SSE;6;82%;85%;1

Eastsound;Periods of rain;55;49;SE;10;84%;83%;1

Ellensburg;A p.m. shower or two;55;39;NE;4;72%;73%;1

Ephrata;An afternoon shower;55;43;NE;7;74%;56%;1

Everett;Periods of rain;55;47;SE;9;78%;86%;1

Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;56;45;E;9;80%;83%;1

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;54;48;SE;9;80%;80%;1

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;57;49;E;11;79%;92%;1

Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;57;49;SE;9;86%;85%;1

Moses Lake;An afternoon shower;56;44;SSE;8;66%;65%;1

Olympia;A little rain;55;44;E;10;87%;88%;1

Omak;A p.m. shower or two;54;43;SSE;7;73%;80%;1

Pasco;An afternoon shower;62;45;SE;7;66%;55%;1

Port Angeles;A little rain;54;43;E;5;80%;89%;1

Pullman;A p.m. shower or two;53;42;SE;7;71%;75%;1

Puyallup;Occasional rain;57;45;ENE;6;82%;86%;1

Quillayute;Occasional rain;55;45;E;7;89%;92%;1

Renton;Periods of rain;56;48;E;6;84%;91%;1

Seattle;A little rain;55;48;SE;7;81%;90%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;57;47;E;8;80%;91%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;55;44;NE;8;88%;92%;1

Spokane;A p.m. shower or two;54;44;S;6;74%;69%;1

Spokane Fairchild;A p.m. shower or two;53;40;S;10;82%;81%;1

Spokane Felts;A p.m. shower or two;54;44;S;6;74%;69%;1

Stampede Pass;Chilly with rain;41;36;E;2;98%;87%;1

Tacoma;A little rain;54;47;ESE;7;86%;85%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;53;46;E;9;88%;87%;1

Vancouver;A little rain;58;52;SE;6;82%;87%;1

Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;48;SE;8;62%;44%;1

Wenatchee;A p.m. shower or two;55;43;NW;5;71%;82%;1

Whidbey Island;A little rain;58;48;ESE;17;74%;90%;1

Yakima;An afternoon shower;58;39;NNE;5;81%;73%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather