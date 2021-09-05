WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;NNE;5;64%;5%;5 Bellingham;Sunshine and nice;71;51;E;5;76%;8%;5 Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NNE;6;62%;4%;5 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;76;51;NNE;5;63%;0%;5 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;82;44;NE;5;35%;0%;5 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNE;4;78%;7%;5 Ellensburg;Sunny and delightful;85;50;WNW;10;36%;0%;5 Ephrata;Sunshine;85;56;ENE;6;31%;0%;5 Everett;Sunshine and nice;74;50;NNW;5;64%;5%;5 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;NE;5;59%;5%;5 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;69;53;NNW;5;72%;7%;5 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;71;52;NNW;7;73%;5%;5 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;81;52;NNW;5;58%;4%;5 Moses Lake;Plenty of sun;85;50;ENE;5;36%;0%;5 Olympia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;NNE;5;65%;5%;5 Omak;Mostly sunny;85;54;N;8;32%;0%;5 Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;89;51;ESE;3;42%;0%;5 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;50;W;5;67%;6%;5 Pullman;Mostly sunny;81;50;ENE;8;38%;0%;5 Puyallup;Nice with sunshine;78;48;NNE;5;58%;4%;5 Quillayute;Mostly sunny;68;49;N;5;74%;5%;5 Renton;Partly sunny;76;51;NNE;6;59%;6%;5 Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NNE;6;60%;4%;5 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;74;54;NNE;6;64%;6%;5 Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;78;47;ESE;5;63%;4%;5 Spokane;Mostly sunny;84;51;S;6;33%;0%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine;84;48;W;8;31%;0%;5 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;84;51;S;6;33%;0%;5 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;69;53;S;4;56%;0%;5 Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;50;NNE;6;64%;5%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;71;52;NE;5;69%;5%;5 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;83;56;N;6;50%;4%;5 Walla Walla;Sunny;87;60;ESE;7;37%;0%;5 Wenatchee;Sunshine;85;58;WNW;7;34%;0%;5 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;64;51;W;6;75%;7%;5 Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;N;4;37%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather