WA Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;6;64%;2%;5 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;70;49;NW;5;71%;4%;5 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;70;47;NNE;7;62%;2%;5 Chehalis;Sunny and nice;71;51;NNW;6;49%;1%;5 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;70;41;NW;6;44%;0%;5 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;66;52;W;5;72%;4%;5 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;NW;6;40%;0%;5 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;NW;5;38%;0%;5 Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;N;6;63%;2%;5 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;72;49;NE;6;58%;3%;5 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSW;5;67%;2%;5 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;66;48;NW;8;71%;3%;5 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;74;49;NNW;6;60%;3%;5 Moses Lake;Nice with sunshine;75;49;NNW;6;41%;0%;5 Olympia;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNE;5;62%;3%;5 Omak;Partly sunny;73;50;N;8;40%;3%;5 Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;NW;3;43%;0%;5 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;65;50;SW;4;63%;3%;5 Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;69;42;N;6;40%;0%;5 Puyallup;Sunshine and nice;73;46;NE;5;61%;2%;5 Quillayute;Partly sunny;66;49;N;5;74%;3%;5 Renton;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;6;64%;3%;5 Seattle;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;6;65%;2%;5 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NNE;7;61%;3%;5 Shelton;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;45;ESE;6;62%;2%;5 Spokane;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;N;4;41%;0%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;71;44;N;6;42%;0%;5 Spokane Felts;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;N;4;41%;0%;5 Stampede Pass;Sunny and warmer;59;42;SSE;3;66%;6%;5 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNE;6;65%;3%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;68;50;NE;6;68%;3%;5 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;NNW;6;53%;4%;5 Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;E;6;37%;0%;5 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;73;53;W;7;40%;0%;5 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;64;51;WNW;6;71%;3%;5 Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;NNW;4;40%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather