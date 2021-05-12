WA Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;70;44;N;6;53%;6%;8 Bellingham;Partly sunny;67;49;SE;5;67%;7%;7 Bremerton;Partly sunny;71;46;NE;7;63%;3%;8 Chehalis;Partial sunshine;72;49;NW;6;59%;4%;7 Deer Park;Clouds and sun, warm;75;40;NNE;6;47%;4%;5 Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;4;76%;5%;7 Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;NW;10;36%;4%;8 Ephrata;Partly sunny;79;54;NW;7;29%;5%;8 Everett;Partly sunny;69;46;N;6;58%;6%;8 Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;71;46;NNE;6;60%;3%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;47;SSW;5;71%;4%;7 Hoquiam;Some sun;61;48;NW;9;81%;3%;8 Kelso-Longview;Some sun, pleasant;73;50;NW;6;63%;4%;7 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;83;52;NW;7;30%;4%;8 Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;N;6;58%;3%;8 Omak;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;N;9;39%;12%;8 Pasco;Partly sunny;82;50;NNW;5;35%;4%;8 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;63;46;WSW;6;69%;3%;8 Pullman;Partly sunny, warm;71;48;S;9;39%;2%;8 Puyallup;Partly sunny;73;46;NNE;6;57%;3%;8 Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;45;NNW;6;74%;4%;8 Renton;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;NNE;7;58%;4%;8 Seattle;Nice with some sun;68;48;NNE;7;61%;3%;8 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;70;50;NNE;6;60%;4%;8 Shelton;Partial sunshine;73;48;SW;5;66%;3%;6 Spokane;Clouds and sun, warm;75;48;SSW;4;38%;3%;6 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;74;46;WNW;7;38%;4%;8 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, warm;75;48;SSW;4;38%;3%;6 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;59;39;W;4;61%;3%;6 Tacoma;Partly sunny;70;48;NNE;7;59%;3%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;68;48;NE;6;65%;3%;8 Vancouver;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;NW;6;52%;4%;8 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;76;54;ESE;6;40%;2%;8 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;WNW;8;34%;5%;8 Whidbey Island;Some sun;61;49;W;7;77%;5%;8 Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;N;4;33%;5%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather