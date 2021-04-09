Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Windy;50;28;NE;20;51%;58%;4

Bellingham;Windy with a shower;51;35;SSE;19;53%;58%;4

Bremerton;Windy;50;29;SE;21;60%;60%;3

Chehalis;A morning shower;51;30;W;19;53%;47%;5

Deer Park;Cooler;46;17;WNW;21;44%;58%;3

Eastsound;Windy with a shower;50;38;SW;20;56%;57%;3

Ellensburg;Windy;48;24;NW;22;38%;27%;4

Ephrata;Windy and cooler;51;27;NW;19;25%;12%;5

Everett;Windy;50;29;NE;21;54%;58%;4

Fort Lewis;Windy with a shower;51;26;S;20;59%;61%;3

Friday Harbor;Windy with a shower;50;36;W;20;60%;57%;3

Hoquiam;A morning shower;49;32;NNW;18;65%;54%;2

Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;51;29;WNW;11;63%;52%;3

Moses Lake;Increasingly windy;54;25;WNW;19;27%;10%;5

Olympia;Windy with a shower;52;28;SW;19;55%;61%;3

Omak;Windy and cooler;54;25;WSW;19;24%;27%;4

Pasco;Windy and cooler;56;25;NW;19;30%;28%;5

Port Angeles;Windy with a shower;48;33;SW;19;56%;57%;3

Pullman;Spotty showers;42;23;W;20;54%;71%;3

Puyallup;Windy with a shower;53;27;SSE;21;57%;61%;3

Quillayute;Windy with a shower;48;31;NW;17;64%;59%;2

Renton;Windy;50;29;ESE;21;56%;60%;3

Seattle;Windy;49;31;E;21;59%;60%;3

Seattle Boeing;Windy with a shower;49;32;ENE;19;54%;60%;3

Shelton;Windy with a shower;51;28;NNW;18;57%;60%;3

Spokane;Cooler with a shower;47;25;WNW;20;38%;45%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cooler with a shower;45;22;WNW;21;38%;57%;3

Spokane Felts;Cooler with a shower;47;25;WNW;20;38%;45%;3

Stampede Pass;"Snow, 1-3",31,17,W,21,78,75,3, "Tacoma";Windy;50;30;SSW;21%;58%;61

Tacoma Narrows;Windy with a shower;48;30;ESE;20;56%;60%;2

Vancouver;Winds subsiding;52;33;NW;16;56%;50%;3

Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;49;28;SW;21;38%;61%;4

Wenatchee;Windy and cooler;50;29;W;19;29%;26%;5

Whidbey Island;Windy with a shower;51;37;W;19;53%;57%;3

Yakima;Breezy and cooler;53;24;NW;14;28%;27%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather