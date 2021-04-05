WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;6;59%;76%;4 Bellingham;Partly sunny;54;43;S;8;67%;68%;4 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;59;38;SSW;5;64%;27%;5 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;59;40;WSW;5;66%;27%;5 Deer Park;Sunshine, pleasant;61;33;S;7;44%;5%;5 Eastsound;Clouds and sun, cool;52;43;WSW;6;75%;58%;4 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;67;40;NW;11;35%;4%;5 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;WNW;5;33%;1%;5 Everett;Mostly sunny;57;41;NNW;6;62%;29%;5 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;59;37;SSW;5;68%;26%;5 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, cool;53;43;SW;7;70%;31%;3 Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;51;43;WNW;10;77%;30%;2 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;61;39;WNW;4;65%;16%;5 Moses Lake;Sunny and mild;70;38;S;7;35%;1%;5 Olympia;Mostly sunny;60;39;SW;5;61%;26%;5 Omak;Sunny and nice;68;40;SE;9;32%;7%;5 Pasco;Sunshine;70;38;SSW;8;36%;1%;5 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;51;40;W;7;71%;32%;2 Pullman;Milder with sunshine;58;36;ESE;6;42%;1%;5 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;62;38;SSW;5;63%;26%;5 Quillayute;Clouds and sunshine;49;40;W;6;76%;63%;2 Renton;Mostly sunny;59;41;SSW;5;60%;27%;5 Seattle;Mostly sunny;57;41;S;5;65%;27%;5 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;57;41;E;4;63%;27%;5 Shelton;Mostly sunny;59;38;WSW;6;67%;28%;5 Spokane;Sunshine and nice;61;39;SSE;7;40%;4%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine;61;36;S;10;42%;3%;5 Spokane Felts;Sunshine and nice;61;39;SSE;7;40%;4%;5 Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;48;32;W;4;56%;26%;5 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;58;38;SW;5;66%;27%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;55;39;SSW;4;66%;27%;5 Vancouver;Turning sunny;64;40;NNW;5;59%;12%;5 Walla Walla;Sunny;65;44;SSE;7;37%;1%;5 Wenatchee;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;WNW;7;34%;5%;5 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;53;43;W;9;68%;67%;4 Yakima;Plenty of sun;69;38;NNW;5;29%;3%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather