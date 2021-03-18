Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rain;53;40;SE;12;70%;94%;1

Bellingham;A bit of rain;53;42;SE;16;64%;83%;1

Bremerton;A little p.m. rain;51;39;S;12;76%;90%;2

Chehalis;A little p.m. rain;52;41;S;11;66%;88%;1

Deer Park;Cooler with a shower;54;32;S;9;57%;80%;2

Eastsound;Winds subsiding;52;43;SE;17;67%;67%;1

Ellensburg;Sunny intervals;54;29;SSE;7;58%;44%;4

Ephrata;Periods of sun;57;34;SSW;12;49%;30%;4

Everett;A little p.m. rain;53;41;SE;13;70%;90%;1

Fort Lewis;A little p.m. rain;53;38;S;13;83%;86%;2

Friday Harbor;Breezy in the a.m.;52;41;SSE;14;71%;68%;1

Hoquiam;Windy with rain;49;42;SSW;20;86%;95%;1

Kelso-Longview;A little p.m. rain;51;41;SSE;13;75%;86%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;60;36;SW;11;42%;23%;4

Olympia;A little p.m. rain;50;38;S;13;75%;86%;1

Omak;Clouds and sunshine;57;33;SSE;10;53%;44%;4

Pasco;Clouds and sun;64;39;WSW;8;48%;36%;4

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;50;38;SSW;5;78%;84%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny, cooler;50;35;SE;6;63%;57%;2

Puyallup;A little p.m. rain;56;40;S;10;74%;83%;2

Quillayute;Rain;48;37;S;14;86%;94%;1

Renton;A little p.m. rain;54;41;S;10;72%;87%;2

Seattle;A little p.m. rain;52;41;S;11;74%;88%;2

Seattle Boeing;A little p.m. rain;54;42;S;12;65%;87%;2

Shelton;Periods of rain;48;39;S;10;83%;90%;1

Spokane;Cooler with a shower;55;35;S;8;52%;56%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;54;32;SSW;12;62%;39%;3

Spokane Felts;Cooler with a shower;55;35;S;8;52%;56%;3

Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;39;29;ENE;4;76%;88%;3

Tacoma;A little p.m. rain;52;40;S;12;75%;86%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A little p.m. rain;50;40;S;12;71%;86%;2

Vancouver;A little p.m. rain;53;42;S;11;65%;86%;1

Walla Walla;Cooler;58;40;SSE;8;50%;66%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;53;34;SW;7;56%;44%;4

Whidbey Island;Windy;54;43;SE;23;62%;44%;1

Yakima;Sun and clouds;57;32;S;10;50%;42%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather