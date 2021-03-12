Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;High clouds and mild;62;41;ESE;7;62%;54%;4

Bellingham;High clouds;55;42;SE;3;65%;43%;3

Bremerton;Some brightening;60;39;SSW;7;64%;42%;3

Chehalis;High clouds;61;40;S;5;57%;40%;4

Deer Park;Partly sunny, mild;57;29;NE;5;57%;0%;4

Eastsound;High clouds;51;44;SSE;1;74%;29%;3

Ellensburg;Periods of sun;58;32;ENE;5;49%;9%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;59;33;NNE;5;47%;3%;4

Everett;High clouds;61;41;SE;8;63%;54%;4

Fort Lewis;High clouds;60;37;WSW;3;77%;42%;4

Friday Harbor;High clouds;50;41;SE;5;69%;42%;4

Hoquiam;High clouds;53;42;S;7;75%;60%;4

Kelso-Longview;High clouds;61;40;SSW;5;60%;27%;4

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, mild;64;32;ENE;4;47%;2%;4

Olympia;High clouds;60;37;SW;4;64%;42%;4

Omak;Mostly sunny;58;35;ESE;6;48%;5%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;63;32;ESE;4;49%;1%;4

Port Angeles;High clouds;51;38;SW;3;67%;56%;4

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;54;35;ESE;5;52%;0%;3

Puyallup;High clouds;63;37;SW;4;66%;27%;4

Quillayute;High clouds;52;40;SE;5;69%;78%;4

Renton;High clouds;60;39;S;6;64%;42%;4

Seattle;High clouds;59;41;S;7;64%;54%;4

Seattle Boeing;High clouds;59;40;S;4;58%;27%;4

Shelton;High clouds;59;38;W;4;65%;43%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;57;33;N;2;52%;1%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;55;31;SE;4;59%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;57;33;N;2;52%;1%;4

Stampede Pass;High clouds;47;32;ESE;2;59%;3%;4

Tacoma;High clouds;59;39;SW;5;67%;56%;4

Tacoma Narrows;High clouds;56;39;WSW;3;65%;56%;4

Vancouver;Some brightening;63;41;S;5;59%;27%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;59;37;ESE;5;47%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;56;35;W;4;51%;7%;4

Whidbey Island;High clouds;55;44;SSE;7;63%;42%;4

Yakima;Periods of sun;60;32;N;4;42%;8%;4

