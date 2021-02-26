Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, chilly;46;38;ESE;6;70%;75%;1

Bellingham;Partly sunny;44;38;SSE;5;68%;72%;1

Bremerton;Periods of sun;49;39;SSW;6;71%;44%;1

Chehalis;Partly sunny, chilly;48;41;S;5;53%;42%;3

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;39;25;SSE;6;55%;14%;3

Eastsound;Chilly with some sun;44;39;S;2;70%;71%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, chilly;44;33;W;9;55%;22%;3

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;46;31;SW;9;44%;5%;3

Everett;Partly sunny, chilly;47;39;SE;5;69%;73%;1

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;48;39;SSW;5;81%;56%;2

Friday Harbor;Partial sunshine;45;39;S;5;69%;69%;2

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;47;42;WSW;8;74%;69%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;49;40;SSE;5;74%;69%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;49;36;SW;8;42%;3%;3

Olympia;Partly sunny;48;40;S;5;70%;44%;2

Omak;Plenty of sun;43;27;SSE;8;46%;8%;3

Pasco;Mostly sunny;51;36;SSW;6;47%;13%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;46;37;S;3;63%;55%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny, chilly;34;23;S;9;75%;27%;3

Puyallup;Partly sunny;50;41;SSW;5;72%;70%;1

Quillayute;Partly sunny;46;39;SW;2;74%;74%;1

Renton;Periods of sun;49;42;S;5;67%;57%;1

Seattle;Partly sunny;48;42;S;6;68%;44%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of sunshine;48;42;S;5;66%;57%;1

Shelton;Partly sunny;48;39;SW;5;72%;55%;2

Spokane;Sunshine and chilly;40;28;S;5;53%;14%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;39;27;SSW;10;56%;11%;3

Spokane Felts;Sunshine and chilly;40;28;S;5;53%;14%;3

Stampede Pass;Morning snow showers;30;26;W;4;83%;87%;3

Tacoma;Partly sunny;48;40;SSW;5;74%;65%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;47;40;SSW;5;69%;55%;1

Vancouver;Some sunshine;50;40;SSW;5;68%;67%;2

Walla Walla;Morning snow showers;42;33;S;8;59%;63%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;44;31;WNW;6;53%;17%;3

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;47;40;SE;6;64%;72%;2

Yakima;Mostly sunny;50;32;SW;6;41%;22%;3

