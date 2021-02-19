WA Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy and chilly;45;39;SE;7;77%;81%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;45;41;SSE;10;80%;89%;1 Bremerton;Spotty showers;49;41;SSW;7;75%;88%;1 Chehalis;Spotty showers;47;41;S;5;72%;91%;1 Deer Park;Morning flurries;33;29;SSW;7;90%;88%;1 Eastsound;Spotty showers;46;42;SE;7;78%;83%;1 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;42;32;WSW;10;66%;69%;2 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;39;31;SW;7;79%;21%;2 Everett;Spotty showers;45;40;SSE;7;76%;83%;1 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;47;41;SSW;9;93%;90%;1 Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;45;42;SSE;8;77%;85%;1 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;46;43;SSW;10;80%;92%;1 Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;48;41;SSE;6;81%;91%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;41;35;SW;8;67%;15%;2 Olympia;Spotty showers;47;40;S;8;80%;89%;1 Omak;Clouds and sun;38;29;SE;8;70%;35%;3 Pasco;Clouds and sun;44;36;SW;8;80%;44%;3 Port Angeles;Spotty showers;46;38;N;7;71%;89%;1 Pullman;Morning snow showers;32;30;SW;9;95%;82%;2 Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;48;43;SSW;8;80%;80%;1 Quillayute;Spotty showers;46;42;S;6;82%;94%;1 Renton;Spotty showers;48;43;SSW;8;70%;84%;1 Seattle;Spotty showers;48;43;SSW;7;71%;81%;1 Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;49;43;S;8;74%;84%;1 Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;47;41;SSW;10;82%;90%;1 Spokane;A little a.m. snow;36;32;SSW;7;80%;77%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;31;28;SSW;10;96%;76%;1 Spokane Felts;A little a.m. snow;36;32;SSW;7;80%;77%;1 Stampede Pass;Cloudy and chilly;29;27;W;7;94%;81%;1 Tacoma;Spotty showers;46;42;SSW;9;77%;88%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;46;41;SSW;9;78%;90%;1 Vancouver;Spotty showers;50;42;SSW;6;76%;84%;1 Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;39;35;SSW;11;76%;80%;2 Wenatchee;Sun and clouds;40;32;S;6;72%;66%;3 Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;47;43;SSE;11;72%;86%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny;45;32;SSW;6;64%;54%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather