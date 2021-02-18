Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Chilly with rain;44;38;SSE;7;81%;87%;1

Bellingham;A little rain;45;39;SSE;11;83%;84%;1

Bremerton;A little rain;46;34;SSW;9;81%;84%;1

Chehalis;A little rain;47;38;S;5;74%;86%;1

Deer Park;A little a.m. snow;33;30;S;6;88%;59%;1

Eastsound;Occasional rain;45;39;S;7;83%;84%;1

Ellensburg;A morning flurry;41;27;N;4;73%;56%;2

Ephrata;Becoming cloudy;36;24;NNE;4;86%;22%;2

Everett;Occasional rain;45;38;SSE;8;79%;84%;1

Fort Lewis;A little rain;46;37;SSW;8;99%;86%;1

Friday Harbor;A little p.m. rain;44;40;SSW;7;84%;80%;1

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;46;38;SSW;10;86%;89%;1

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;47;38;SSE;6;87%;87%;1

Moses Lake;Inc. clouds;38;28;N;5;78%;28%;2

Olympia;A little rain;46;37;SSW;7;86%;84%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;36;25;SE;7;74%;39%;1

Pasco;Not as cold;43;30;SSW;8;83%;22%;2

Port Angeles;A little rain;46;36;SW;3;80%;85%;1

Pullman;Morning snow showers;34;27;SSW;8;94%;76%;1

Puyallup;Occasional rain;47;39;S;7;85%;83%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;45;36;SSW;6;86%;86%;1

Renton;A touch of rain;46;40;S;9;79%;84%;1

Seattle;A little rain;46;40;SSW;9;78%;84%;1

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;47;40;S;10;79%;84%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;45;35;SW;7;90%;87%;1

Spokane;Morning snow showers;36;32;S;5;82%;70%;1

Spokane Fairchild;A little a.m. snow;33;27;SSW;8;98%;57%;1

Spokane Felts;Morning snow showers;36;32;S;5;82%;70%;1

Stampede Pass;A bit of a.m. snow;30;25;WSW;4;93%;95%;1

Tacoma;Occasional rain;44;38;SSW;8;83%;85%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;45;37;SSW;8;84%;84%;1

Vancouver;A little rain;48;39;SSW;6;77%;87%;1

Walla Walla;Not as cold;40;33;S;10;78%;52%;2

Wenatchee;Becoming cloudy;37;26;NNW;3;78%;42%;1

Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;48;41;SSE;9;77%;85%;1

Yakima;Inc. clouds;41;25;N;4;75%;43%;2

