WA Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A bit of snow, cold;36;27;E;5;72%;92%;1 Bellingham;A little snow, cold;35;28;SE;10;57%;91%;1 Bremerton;Cold with snow;34;26;SSW;6;79%;87%;1 Chehalis;A bit of a.m. snow;32;26;SSE;5;96%;87%;1 Deer Park;Very cold;23;11;NE;9;54%;27%;1 Eastsound;A little snow, cold;35;31;SSE;9;64%;82%;1 Ellensburg;Very cold;26;16;S;7;60%;80%;1 Ephrata;Snow to flurries;29;18;NE;12;37%;79%;1 Everett;Cold with snow;36;28;ESE;4;70%;88%;1 Fort Lewis;A bit of a.m. snow;34;26;SSW;6;97%;89%;1 Friday Harbor;A little snow, cold;35;31;ESE;7;72%;72%;1 Hoquiam;A little icy mix;36;30;E;15;84%;81%;1 Kelso-Longview;Snow and sleet;34;27;SSE;9;82%;89%;1 Moses Lake;Snow, mainly early;32;20;NW;7;53%;79%;1 Olympia;Snow in the morning;34;26;S;9;83%;86%;1 Omak;Cold with snow;27;16;SSE;10;44%;66%;1 Pasco;A bit of p.m. snow;29;16;ESE;7;73%;82%;1 Port Angeles;A few flurries;35;29;N;7;78%;78%;1 Pullman;Very cold with snow;21;12;ESE;8;67%;79%;1 Puyallup;Morning snow;36;27;SE;4;80%;90%;1 Quillayute;Morning snow;38;29;SSE;8;73%;91%;1 Renton;A bit of snow, cold;36;28;SE;7;72%;89%;1 Seattle;A bit of snow, cold;35;27;SE;6;69%;89%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cold with snow;36;28;SSE;7;71%;85%;1 Shelton;Snowy in the morning;34;26;SSW;7;87%;87%;1 Spokane;Cloudy and very cold;25;13;ENE;8;36%;30%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Very cold;22;11;ENE;14;39%;30%;1 Spokane Felts;Cloudy and very cold;25;13;ENE;8;36%;30%;1 Stampede Pass;Frigid with snow;16;11;E;8;88%;92%;1 Tacoma;Snow in the morning;32;27;SSE;6;82%;86%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Morning snow;33;28;SSW;8;77%;86%;1 Vancouver;Snow and sleet;31;28;E;7;64%;90%;1 Walla Walla;Very cold with snow;22;15;E;6;85%;76%;1 Wenatchee;Snow in the morning;26;16;WNW;5;57%;82%;1 Whidbey Island;A little snow, cold;39;30;SE;12;66%;86%;1 Yakima;A little a.m. snow;27;17;W;7;62%;96%;1