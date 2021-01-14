WA Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;50;34;SE;5;84%;62%;0 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SE;5;96%;42%;1 Bremerton;A shower in the a.m.;50;37;S;4;87%;60%;0 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SE;4;84%;5%;1 Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;35;22;W;4;75%;30%;0 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;49;42;E;2;92%;39%;1 Ellensburg;A morning shower;43;29;W;4;75%;40%;0 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;40;28;NNE;3;78%;25%;1 Everett;Rather cloudy;50;36;SE;5;82%;36%;1 Fort Lewis;A shower in the a.m.;51;36;N;2;99%;60%;0 Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;50;38;WSW;4;84%;39%;1 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;52;39;E;6;87%;30%;1 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;53;38;ENE;3;90%;30%;0 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;39;27;NE;4;73%;25%;1 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;51;38;NNE;3;92%;32%;1 Omak;Decreasing clouds;36;25;E;2;76%;25%;1 Pasco;Cloudy;43;29;SSE;2;84%;25%;1 Port Angeles;Low clouds breaking;51;38;SSW;5;83%;35%;1 Pullman;Rather cloudy;38;31;S;5;74%;31%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy;51;34;SE;4;92%;33%;0 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;51;37;ENE;1;90%;32%;1 Renton;A shower in the a.m.;51;38;ESE;4;80%;60%;1 Seattle;A shower in the a.m.;52;41;ESE;4;77%;60%;1 Seattle Boeing;A shower in the a.m.;51;38;N;2;88%;60%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;51;38;N;3;92%;32%;1 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;39;29;SSE;0;78%;30%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;36;26;SSW;3;91%;28%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;39;29;SSE;0;78%;30%;1 Stampede Pass;A shower in the a.m.;36;26;WSW;2;92%;55%;1 Tacoma;A shower in the a.m.;49;40;SE;4;84%;60%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the a.m.;49;38;ENE;2;91%;60%;0 Vancouver;A shower in the a.m.;52;34;NE;4;74%;59%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SSE;4;88%;27%;1 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;38;28;WNW;3;83%;25%;1 Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;51;41;ESE;5;81%;38%;1 Yakima;Cloudy;44;27;NNW;2;73%;25%;0 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather