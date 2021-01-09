WA Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A little a.m. rain;49;44;SE;8;83%;66%;0 Bellingham;A little a.m. rain;48;46;SE;7;90%;66%;0 Bremerton;A little a.m. rain;49;41;SSW;7;87%;66%;0 Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;49;43;SSE;6;83%;44%;1 Deer Park;A few flurries;35;31;E;4;88%;64%;0 Eastsound;A little a.m. rain;49;47;SE;8;86%;66%;0 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;34;ESE;2;82%;42%;1 Ephrata;Rain and snow shower;40;33;NNE;2;87%;51%;1 Everett;A little a.m. rain;49;44;SE;9;82%;66%;0 Fort Lewis;A little a.m. rain;51;42;SSE;3;99%;66%;0 Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;48;45;SSE;8;87%;66%;0 Hoquiam;A little a.m. rain;50;47;SE;9;89%;68%;1 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;45;SSE;7;89%;44%;1 Moses Lake;A morning shower;40;33;E;4;76%;45%;1 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;44;S;7;89%;44%;1 Omak;Morning snow showers;39;34;SSE;4;86%;72%;0 Pasco;Fog in the morning;45;32;WNW;2;81%;3%;1 Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;48;42;SW;2;90%;66%;0 Pullman;A little p.m. snow;37;32;SE;8;75%;55%;1 Puyallup;A little a.m. rain;51;41;SE;3;93%;66%;0 Quillayute;A little a.m. rain;49;46;SSE;9;93%;95%;0 Renton;A little a.m. rain;51;43;SE;6;82%;66%;0 Seattle;A little a.m. rain;51;44;SSE;6;79%;66%;0 Seattle Boeing;A little a.m. rain;50;43;SSE;5;86%;66%;0 Shelton;A little a.m. rain;48;42;SE;2;94%;66%;0 Spokane;A stray shower;40;35;SE;1;83%;50%;0 Spokane Fairchild;A morning shower;36;32;SSE;5;96%;50%;0 Spokane Felts;A stray shower;40;35;SE;1;83%;50%;0 Stampede Pass;A bit of a.m. snow;34;31;E;2;91%;72%;1 Tacoma;A little a.m. rain;50;42;S;5;87%;66%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A little a.m. rain;49;42;SE;4;88%;67%;0 Vancouver;Low clouds;49;39;E;5;80%;44%;0 Walla Walla;Fog in the morning;43;34;ESE;4;79%;1%;1 Wenatchee;A morning flurry;37;32;ENE;3;92%;61%;1 Whidbey Island;A little a.m. rain;50;48;SE;14;75%;66%;0 Yakima;Mainly cloudy;41;34;NW;2;81%;25%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather