WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;43;24;E;5;76%;4%;2 Bellingham;Partial sunshine;41;27;NE;4;76%;3%;1 Bremerton;Partly sunny;42;29;N;5;76%;4%;2 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;47;36;ESE;4;71%;0%;1 Deer Park;Partial sunshine;32;16;NE;4;75%;0%;1 Eastsound;Partial sunshine;41;36;NNE;2;77%;3%;1 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;34;21;ENE;3;65%;0%;2 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;34;23;NNW;4;75%;0%;2 Everett;Partly sunny;42;27;ESE;5;74%;3%;2 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;43;26;ESE;3;93%;4%;2 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;41;33;NNE;4;74%;3%;2 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;45;33;E;10;74%;4%;2 Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;44;28;E;3;79%;5%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, colder;35;22;NNE;5;68%;0%;2 Olympia;Partly sunny;43;27;E;4;80%;4%;2 Omak;Mostly sunny, colder;26;19;ESE;3;75%;0%;2 Pasco;Mostly sunny, colder;40;25;NW;3;76%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;40;29;SE;4;82%;4%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny;35;25;ESE;8;68%;0%;2 Puyallup;Partly sunny;42;27;ESE;4;89%;4%;2 Quillayute;Partly sunny;44;30;ENE;2;69%;4%;1 Renton;Partly sunny;43;31;E;5;77%;4%;2 Seattle;Partly sunny;45;32;NE;5;66%;7%;2 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;43;29;ESE;3;75%;4%;2 Shelton;Partial sunshine;43;27;ESE;3;85%;5%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny;35;22;ENE;1;73%;0%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;32;21;ENE;4;84%;0%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;35;22;ENE;1;73%;0%;2 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;30;20;E;3;73%;0%;1 Tacoma;Partly sunny;42;32;NE;5;82%;4%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;41;30;ENE;4;79%;4%;2 Vancouver;Partly sunny;45;28;E;5;70%;4%;2 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;37;23;E;4;72%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNW;2;77%;0%;2 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;44;32;NE;5;69%;3%;2 Yakima;Mostly sunny, colder;39;21;NNW;2;65%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather