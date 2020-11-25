WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;50;40;SE;7;77%;81%;0
Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;48;45;SSE;8;81%;71%;0
Bremerton;Low clouds;50;39;S;7;85%;34%;0
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;48;37;S;6;81%;25%;1
Deer Park;Rather cloudy;37;28;SSE;5;84%;19%;0
Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;48;45;SE;7;88%;70%;0
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;46;28;WNW;8;70%;4%;1
Ephrata;Partly sunny;42;28;SSW;5;79%;0%;2
Everett;Cloudy;50;41;SE;7;74%;44%;0
Fort Lewis;Areas of low clouds;50;38;SSW;6;97%;33%;1
Friday Harbor;Rain and drizzle;49;42;SSE;7;83%;65%;0
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;42;S;7;90%;34%;0
Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;50;36;SSE;5;90%;31%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;44;27;NNE;5;72%;0%;2
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;50;38;S;6;86%;32%;0
Omak;Partly sunny;38;30;SSE;4;77%;3%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;51;30;SSW;8;71%;0%;2
Port Angeles;A thick cloud cover;48;40;SSE;3;82%;44%;0
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;42;32;SE;9;80%;27%;1
Puyallup;Low clouds;50;37;S;5;88%;33%;0
Quillayute;A p.m. shower or two;48;43;S;6;75%;83%;0
Renton;A morning shower;50;42;S;6;77%;51%;0
Seattle;Low clouds;50;44;S;6;75%;33%;0
Seattle Boeing;Remaining cloudy;51;43;S;6;80%;33%;0
Shelton;Low clouds;49;39;SSW;5;91%;32%;0
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;41;33;S;4;84%;16%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;38;29;SSW;8;99%;10%;1
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;41;33;S;4;84%;16%;0
Stampede Pass;Low clouds;33;29;WNW;5;92%;29%;1
Tacoma;Mainly cloudy;48;42;SSW;6;87%;33%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;48;42;SSW;7;83%;33%;0
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;50;34;ESE;4;84%;27%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;48;34;SSE;10;69%;1%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;42;29;WNW;4;82%;2%;1
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;45;SE;10;77%;44%;0
Yakima;Partly sunny;48;24;NNW;3;68%;4%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather