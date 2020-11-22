WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;48;41;SE;5;77%;79%;0
Bellingham;Cloudy;49;44;SE;4;77%;65%;0
Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;49;40;S;5;86%;77%;1
Chehalis;Spotty showers;49;40;S;5;89%;81%;1
Deer Park;Snow showers;36;26;S;4;95%;73%;0
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;48;44;SE;4;85%;65%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;44;30;S;6;77%;31%;1
Ephrata;Decreasing clouds;41;30;ESE;4;80%;18%;1
Everett;Cloudy with a shower;48;41;SE;6;76%;80%;0
Fort Lewis;A shower in spots;50;43;S;7;99%;72%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;42;SSE;5;82%;44%;1
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;50;45;S;8;89%;83%;1
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;50;43;SSE;5;89%;79%;1
Moses Lake;Decreasing clouds;43;29;E;5;77%;18%;1
Olympia;A brief shower;49;43;S;7;88%;79%;1
Omak;Decreasing clouds;38;31;SSE;4;83%;24%;1
Pasco;Partly sunny;46;34;SSW;4;79%;30%;1
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;40;S;2;84%;44%;1
Pullman;Cloudy, snow showers;38;34;S;6;87%;74%;0
Puyallup;Rain and drizzle;50;39;SSE;6;85%;78%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;43;SSE;4;78%;71%;0
Renton;A little a.m. rain;50;44;SSE;6;80%;81%;1
Seattle;A morning shower;50;45;SSE;6;74%;71%;1
Seattle Boeing;A little a.m. rain;50;45;S;5;81%;81%;1
Shelton;Inc. clouds;49;42;SSW;4;92%;67%;1
Spokane;Snow showers;39;34;SSE;2;85%;71%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Some snow;36;30;S;4;98%;84%;0
Spokane Felts;Snow showers;39;34;SSE;2;85%;71%;0
Stampede Pass;A little snow;33;32;W;3;93%;89%;1
Tacoma;Rain and drizzle;49;45;S;6;81%;78%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Rain and drizzle;48;44;SSW;7;85%;78%;0
Vancouver;A little rain;50;41;SSW;6;78%;79%;1
Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;44;36;S;8;80%;60%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;40;29;E;3;89%;24%;1
Whidbey Island;Rather cloudy;50;46;SE;9;77%;44%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;46;27;NE;3;71%;33%;1
_____
