WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;55;42;WSW;5;73%;89%;1
Bellingham;A little p.m. rain;55;44;WSW;5;80%;85%;1
Bremerton;Cloudy;56;41;ENE;4;75%;65%;1
Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;57;43;WSW;4;76%;66%;1
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;52;29;WSW;5;77%;30%;1
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;46;W;3;84%;72%;1
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;58;35;WNW;12;64%;31%;2
Ephrata;Partial sunshine;58;36;W;6;59%;27%;2
Everett;A passing shower;55;43;W;5;72%;88%;1
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;57;42;SSW;5;95%;44%;1
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;44;W;5;74%;68%;1
Hoquiam;A little p.m. rain;57;46;NW;5;78%;67%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;58;45;WNW;3;83%;74%;1
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;59;37;WNW;5;56%;27%;1
Olympia;Overcast;57;41;WSW;5;81%;44%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;58;34;SE;6;57%;31%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;63;39;WNW;5;63%;7%;2
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;42;WSW;5;74%;44%;1
Pullman;Clouds and sunshine;54;38;WSW;8;67%;42%;1
Puyallup;Cloudy;58;43;SW;5;74%;44%;1
Quillayute;A little p.m. rain;57;44;NW;3;80%;67%;1
Renton;Cloudy;57;44;SSW;5;71%;73%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;45;NNE;5;72%;83%;1
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;58;46;S;4;74%;73%;1
Shelton;Cloudy;57;40;WSW;7;81%;44%;1
Spokane;Rather cloudy;54;36;SSW;5;63%;30%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;54;33;SW;8;67%;25%;2
Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;54;36;SSW;5;63%;30%;1
Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;41;31;W;5;88%;81%;1
Tacoma;Cloudy;56;44;SW;5;74%;44%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;43;SW;5;80%;44%;1
Vancouver;Damp in the p.m.;58;45;NNW;3;82%;63%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;58;40;SSW;9;62%;25%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;58;40;WNW;6;58%;31%;2
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;46;W;8;76%;81%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;60;33;N;5;58%;17%;1
