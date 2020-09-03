WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny and mild;83;54;N;5;58%;3%;5
Bellingham;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;SSE;4;67%;4%;5
Bremerton;Abundant sunshine;84;54;SSW;5;53%;3%;5
Chehalis;Sunshine and warm;88;53;NW;4;51%;1%;5
Deer Park;Sunny and hot;94;51;NE;4;29%;0%;5
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;70;56;SE;5;76%;4%;5
Ellensburg;Very hot;99;64;NW;6;30%;0%;5
Ephrata;Sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;7;24%;0%;5
Everett;Sunny and beautiful;81;55;NNE;5;57%;3%;5
Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;85;52;WSW;5;70%;4%;5
Friday Harbor;Sunshine and nice;72;53;SSW;5;70%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Not as warm;66;55;SW;8;81%;7%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunny and very warm;85;54;WNW;4;59%;4%;5
Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;100;61;NNW;5;24%;0%;5
Olympia;Sunny and very warm;86;54;SW;5;55%;3%;5
Omak;Sunshine, very hot;98;63;N;8;23%;0%;5
Pasco;Very hot;101;63;W;4;34%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;W;5;66%;4%;5
Pullman;Blazing sunshine;96;58;E;6;26%;2%;5
Puyallup;Plenty of sun;88;52;W;5;49%;3%;5
Quillayute;Nice with some sun;70;52;SSE;5;67%;4%;3
Renton;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;SW;6;54%;4%;5
Seattle;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;WSW;6;53%;3%;5
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;83;58;SW;5;54%;4%;5
Shelton;Sunny;83;53;WSW;6;60%;3%;5
Spokane;Sunny;96;60;N;2;31%;2%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and hot;96;59;NW;4;28%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Sunny;96;60;N;2;31%;2%;5
Stampede Pass;Sunny and very warm;83;54;W;3;38%;0%;5
Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;83;53;WSW;5;56%;4%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;80;53;SW;5;61%;4%;5
Vancouver;Sunshine;89;56;NNW;4;47%;3%;5
Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;100;70;SSE;5;23%;2%;5
Wenatchee;Sunny;95;67;W;6;28%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;WSW;5;75%;4%;5
Yakima;Very hot;98;61;N;5;26%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather