WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;5;58%;2%;6
Bellingham;Sunny intervals;74;53;SSE;6;59%;4%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;78;53;NNE;5;53%;2%;7
Chehalis;Clouds and sun, nice;82;54;N;6;47%;0%;7
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;82;44;SSE;5;32%;0%;7
Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;55;SSE;5;69%;4%;6
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;87;57;NW;12;32%;0%;7
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;86;60;SW;6;28%;0%;7
Everett;Some sun, pleasant;76;53;N;5;58%;2%;6
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;NNE;7;62%;3%;7
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;S;4;66%;3%;6
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;72;54;NNW;8;70%;2%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;N;8;52%;3%;6
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;88;57;S;5;28%;0%;7
Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;82;49;NNE;6;50%;2%;7
Omak;Sunny and beautiful;89;59;N;7;27%;0%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny;89;54;SSE;3;32%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;70;52;WSW;6;63%;4%;6
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;ESE;5;30%;0%;7
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;NNE;5;49%;2%;7
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;71;53;N;6;69%;3%;5
Renton;Clouds and sun;79;56;NNE;6;54%;3%;7
Seattle;Partly sunny;77;56;NNE;6;53%;2%;7
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;6;49%;3%;7
Shelton;Clouds and sun;82;51;NE;6;52%;2%;7
Spokane;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;S;6;30%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;SSW;8;27%;0%;7
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;S;6;30%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;71;52;WSW;5;50%;0%;7
Tacoma;Partly sunny;78;55;NNE;6;54%;3%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;6;54%;3%;7
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;85;59;N;6;46%;3%;7
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;86;59;ESE;6;25%;0%;7
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;87;63;WNW;7;30%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;5;67%;4%;6
Yakima;Sunny and nice;88;54;N;4;32%;0%;7
