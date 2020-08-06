WA Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rather cloudy;72;55;E;5;54%;44%;2

Bellingham;Mainly cloudy;70;57;S;9;63%;44%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny, warmer;74;55;SW;5;63%;37%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;76;56;W;4;49%;39%;7

Deer Park;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;SSW;7;44%;5%;7

Eastsound;Partly sunny;69;56;SW;10;69%;44%;4

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;78;56;NW;16;41%;9%;8

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;80;62;NW;8;34%;3%;7

Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;NE;5;57%;42%;3

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;76;53;NNW;6;69%;33%;6

Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;66;54;NW;8;73%;44%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;9;76%;36%;4

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sunshine;76;56;NW;4;63%;25%;8

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;SW;7;34%;2%;7

Olympia;Partly sunny;76;53;W;6;56%;33%;6

Omak;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;WNW;9;30%;10%;7

Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;SW;5;36%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;66;52;W;5;69%;44%;3

Pullman;Sunny and nice;73;48;SSE;7;46%;1%;8

Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;WSW;5;57%;33%;6

Quillayute;Becoming cloudy;68;54;SSE;6;75%;44%;3

Renton;Clouds and sun;75;59;WSW;5;56%;37%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny, warmer;73;59;WNW;5;61%;36%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;75;61;N;5;54%;38%;4

Shelton;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;8;60%;36%;4

Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;S;8;38%;4%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;76;52;SSW;10;37%;4%;7

Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;S;8;38%;4%;7

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;64;50;W;5;65%;32%;8

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;73;56;WSW;5;63%;35%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;56;N;5;62%;35%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;77;58;NNW;5;57%;18%;8

Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;ESE;8;34%;1%;8

Wenatchee;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;WNW;9;36%;11%;7

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;53;W;7;66%;44%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;N;5;37%;4%;8

