WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds breaking;68;50;NNW;5;59%;22%;5
Bellingham;Some sun returning;69;52;SSE;7;70%;30%;5
Bremerton;A shower or two;70;51;NNE;5;70%;63%;5
Chehalis;Clouds breaking;72;51;NW;5;50%;5%;8
Deer Park;Some sun, pleasant;81;49;NW;7;48%;0%;9
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;68;55;SSE;6;73%;22%;4
Ellensburg;Windy;82;55;NW;20;40%;4%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;88;60;NW;9;31%;0%;9
Everett;Not as warm;69;51;NNW;5;67%;27%;5
Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;73;50;WNW;7;78%;18%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;67;51;SW;6;71%;28%;4
Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;66;52;NW;12;72%;5%;5
Kelso-Longview;Clouds breaking;72;52;NW;7;65%;12%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;58;WNW;7;33%;0%;9
Olympia;Clouds breaking;74;48;W;8;59%;16%;5
Omak;Nice with some sun;89;60;NNW;8;29%;2%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny;93;57;NW;7;33%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;65;51;SW;9;68%;12%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;SSW;10;50%;0%;9
Puyallup;Some sun returning;74;52;N;5;62%;17%;7
Quillayute;Rather cloudy;66;50;WNW;7;74%;27%;2
Renton;Not as warm;71;55;NNE;5;65%;27%;5
Seattle;Clouds breaking;69;55;NNE;6;71%;18%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;72;57;NNE;5;68%;27%;5
Shelton;Some sun returning;72;49;WSW;9;67%;12%;5
Spokane;Nice with some sun;84;57;S;8;38%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Some sun, pleasant;83;52;SW;11;39%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Nice with some sun;84;57;S;8;38%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;61;48;W;6;77%;42%;8
Tacoma;Some sun returning;71;52;N;6;67%;18%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;71;53;N;6;70%;18%;5
Vancouver;Clouds breaking;75;55;NNW;6;56%;10%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;88;58;S;12;32%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Sunshine;87;61;WNW;13;33%;4%;9
Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;65;51;W;10;68%;20%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;89;54;N;8;34%;3%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather