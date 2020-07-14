WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;77;55;N;5;48%;13%;8
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;72;58;SSE;7;65%;19%;6
Bremerton;Variable cloudiness;80;56;NE;5;55%;7%;7
Chehalis;Partly sunny;81;58;W;5;62%;10%;9
Deer Park;Partly sunny;85;52;SSE;6;35%;2%;9
Eastsound;Clouds limiting sun;68;56;SE;5;74%;18%;6
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;89;63;NW;18;32%;0%;9
Ephrata;Sun, some clouds;92;63;WNW;7;26%;0%;9
Everett;Periods of sun, nice;76;55;N;5;55%;11%;8
Fort Lewis;Increasing clouds;81;58;N;5;66%;5%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;54;SSW;5;75%;15%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;69;58;NW;12;79%;14%;3
Kelso-Longview;Variable cloudiness;81;58;WNW;7;60%;5%;8
Moses Lake;Some sun;94;62;NW;6;26%;0%;9
Olympia;Clouds and sun;81;58;W;4;55%;5%;7
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;8;27%;1%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;NW;4;27%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Becoming cloudy;69;57;WNW;8;71%;12%;8
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;SE;7;34%;3%;9
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;82;57;N;5;51%;4%;7
Quillayute;Low clouds;67;55;NW;7;81%;30%;2
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NNE;6;54%;7%;9
Seattle;More clouds than sun;78;58;NNE;6;58%;7%;7
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;NNE;6;52%;7%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;SW;6;59%;8%;7
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;SSE;6;29%;3%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;87;57;SSW;8;30%;3%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;SSE;6;29%;3%;9
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;69;51;W;6;55%;13%;9
Tacoma;Variable cloudiness;80;57;N;5;55%;5%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;79;57;NNE;5;57%;5%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;NNW;6;51%;5%;9
Walla Walla;Brilliant sunshine;92;65;SE;7;23%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;91;65;WNW;10;28%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;7;72%;14%;7
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;NNW;7;27%;0%;9
