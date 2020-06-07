WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower;61;50;SE;6;46%;86%;4
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;63;51;S;11;60%;72%;4
Bremerton;A passing shower;62;49;SW;8;65%;83%;4
Chehalis;A passing shower;62;50;S;5;52%;89%;4
Deer Park;A shower in places;65;38;SW;11;54%;66%;6
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;62;50;SSE;8;64%;74%;4
Ellensburg;Very windy;63;44;NW;27;42%;68%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;71;46;WNW;16;30%;36%;9
Everett;A shower;62;50;SE;6;53%;85%;4
Fort Lewis;A passing shower;63;50;SSW;11;74%;85%;4
Friday Harbor;A passing shower;62;49;SSE;9;65%;82%;4
Hoquiam;A passing shower;59;50;SE;10;69%;90%;4
Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;64;51;ENE;5;66%;85%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;74;48;WSW;11;30%;15%;9
Olympia;A passing shower;62;49;S;10;58%;87%;3
Omak;Mostly sunny;70;45;S;10;34%;68%;9
Pasco;Clouds and sun;75;49;W;16;34%;21%;9
Port Angeles;A passing shower;58;47;ESE;9;64%;90%;4
Pullman;A stray shower;60;42;SW;18;56%;55%;5
Puyallup;A passing shower;64;49;SSW;8;62%;84%;4
Quillayute;A shower;62;48;SE;8;68%;91%;4
Renton;A passing shower;63;50;SSW;8;60%;85%;3
Seattle;A shower;61;51;SSW;8;63%;84%;4
Seattle Boeing;A passing shower;64;53;S;9;58%;85%;3
Shelton;A brief shower;62;48;WSW;14;62%;86%;4
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;46;SW;13;43%;44%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, breezy;63;42;WSW;17;48%;44%;6
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;46;SW;13;43%;44%;5
Stampede Pass;Showers of rain/snow;45;38;NW;8;79%;87%;8
Tacoma;A passing shower;62;49;SW;9;63%;84%;4
Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;61;48;SSW;12;61%;84%;4
Vancouver;A passing shower;64;53;SE;6;61%;83%;4
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;66;47;S;16;45%;27%;9
Wenatchee;Windy with sunshine;68;48;WNW;20;32%;67%;9
Whidbey Island;A passing shower;61;50;SE;10;65%;83%;4
Yakima;Lots of sun, breezy;70;47;W;14;32%;67%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather