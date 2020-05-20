WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;56;44;W;7;55%;76%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;59;46;SSE;9;67%;73%;4
Bremerton;Spotty showers;57;41;SSE;5;75%;79%;3
Chehalis;Spotty showers;58;43;WSW;6;61%;73%;8
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;36;SW;12;64%;44%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;58;48;SW;7;69%;71%;4
Ellensburg;Windy;59;41;NW;24;47%;44%;4
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;66;45;W;15;34%;36%;6
Everett;Spotty showers;57;45;W;7;61%;76%;4
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;59;42;SW;11;85%;69%;4
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;58;47;WSW;8;70%;70%;3
Hoquiam;Showers;56;46;NW;15;79%;92%;4
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;57;45;WSW;7;77%;74%;3
Moses Lake;Cooler;66;44;WSW;13;35%;33%;7
Olympia;Spotty showers;59;42;SW;11;63%;71%;4
Omak;Some sun, a shower;66;44;WNW;6;41%;80%;5
Pasco;Winds subsiding;66;45;SW;18;40%;42%;4
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;56;45;SW;13;67%;73%;4
Pullman;Winds subsiding;53;38;SSW;18;67%;44%;4
Puyallup;Showers;59;44;SW;7;74%;95%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;57;44;WNW;11;73%;74%;4
Renton;Spotty showers;57;46;S;6;69%;81%;3
Seattle;Spotty showers;55;46;SE;5;73%;75%;3
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;58;48;SSE;5;74%;81%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;59;41;WSW;13;64%;71%;4
Spokane;Rather cloudy;58;41;S;14;54%;44%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Winds subsiding;55;37;SSW;18;65%;44%;4
Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;58;41;S;14;54%;44%;4
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;39;33;W;6;93%;87%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;58;44;SW;9;66%;72%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;57;44;SW;10;68%;71%;3
Vancouver;Spotty showers;56;46;WNW;6;71%;81%;3
Walla Walla;Winds subsiding;59;43;SSW;17;61%;44%;4
Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;63;45;WNW;17;37%;44%;7
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;57;47;WSW;13;69%;71%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;65;39;W;13;36%;43%;5
_____
