WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A morning shower;66;49;NNW;7;58%;57%;4
Bellingham;Spotty showers;66;51;SSE;6;65%;70%;6
Bremerton;Mainly cloudy;68;49;ESE;6;67%;44%;3
Chehalis;A few showers;68;50;WSW;5;70%;84%;5
Deer Park;Showers and t-storms;65;46;S;6;78%;85%;2
Eastsound;Spotty showers;61;50;S;3;77%;70%;6
Ellensburg;A shower in the a.m.;66;47;NW;9;56%;66%;3
Ephrata;Showers around;69;49;WSW;6;61%;79%;2
Everett;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NNE;7;62%;44%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SSW;5;79%;44%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;49;SW;5;74%;70%;6
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;62;51;W;11;79%;37%;6
Kelso-Longview;Brief p.m. showers;67;51;W;6;72%;80%;2
Moses Lake;Spotty showers;71;50;SW;6;62%;72%;3
Olympia;A shower in spots;67;49;SW;5;64%;56%;5
Omak;Spotty showers;70;50;ESE;5;65%;72%;2
Pasco;Cloudy;73;51;SSW;6;57%;70%;3
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;48;WSW;8;71%;38%;5
Pullman;A little p.m. rain;63;46;WSW;6;73%;69%;3
Puyallup;A shower in the a.m.;69;50;WSW;5;67%;66%;3
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;48;W;7;75%;17%;7
Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;52;E;6;64%;44%;3
Seattle;A shower in spots;66;52;ENE;7;66%;55%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SSE;5;58%;44%;3
Shelton;An afternoon shower;67;48;WSW;5;65%;55%;5
Spokane;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;50;S;3;68%;66%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;64;45;SSW;6;73%;77%;3
Spokane Felts;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;50;S;3;68%;66%;2
Stampede Pass;Cloudy with a shower;52;40;W;3;74%;83%;3
Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;SW;6;67%;66%;3
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;SSW;4;66%;66%;3
Vancouver;Showers, mainly late;66;51;NW;6;75%;93%;3
Walla Walla;A passing shower;66;50;S;6;71%;66%;3
Wenatchee;Showers around;67;50;W;7;58%;74%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;61;51;WSW;7;75%;44%;6
Yakima;Cloudy;69;46;WNW;6;55%;44%;3
