WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sun and clouds;67;45;ENE;5;49%;22%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;65;48;E;7;63%;19%;7
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;67;47;NNE;5;64%;30%;5
Chehalis;Partial sunshine;67;48;ENE;4;61%;42%;6
Deer Park;A morning shower;64;38;SSE;6;68%;49%;4
Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;50;N;5;69%;24%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;71;45;W;9;42%;11%;8
Ephrata;Partly sunny;73;47;S;7;41%;19%;6
Everett;Clouds and sun;67;47;NNE;6;54%;36%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;68;48;ESE;5;74%;34%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;63;46;S;6;67%;30%;6
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;62;52;SE;8;76%;66%;5
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SE;4;64%;44%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;74;47;SSE;6;48%;17%;7
Olympia;Partly sunny;68;47;E;5;59%;44%;4
Omak;Clouds and sun;73;47;ESE;5;49%;36%;5
Pasco;Clouds and sun, nice;76;43;SE;8;41%;9%;8
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;60;46;S;5;70%;28%;7
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;62;43;SE;8;61%;33%;4
Puyallup;Partly sunny;69;48;E;5;62%;44%;5
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;62;49;E;6;70%;30%;5
Renton;Periods of sun;69;49;NE;5;58%;33%;5
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NNE;6;61%;33%;6
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;52;SSE;5;54%;32%;4
Shelton;Partly sunny;68;47;NE;6;61%;44%;5
Spokane;A shower in the a.m.;66;43;SSE;6;58%;60%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;63;42;SSW;9;64%;32%;4
Spokane Felts;A shower in the a.m.;66;43;SSE;6;58%;60%;4
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;54;41;SSW;4;66%;14%;7
Tacoma;Partly sunny;66;48;NE;5;63%;33%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;5;61%;33%;6
Vancouver;Periods of sun;67;51;E;4;64%;41%;6
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;68;47;ESE;9;51%;25%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;71;49;W;7;43%;17%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;63;50;W;6;68%;38%;7
Yakima;Periods of sun, nice;73;45;SSE;5;39%;9%;8
