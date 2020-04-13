WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;63;42;E;6;47%;2%;5
Bellingham;Sun and some clouds;59;41;SE;7;51%;53%;5
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;65;43;SW;5;54%;2%;5
Chehalis;Partly sunny;65;46;WSW;5;56%;44%;6
Deer Park;Clouds and sun, nice;59;39;W;6;44%;61%;3
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;55;43;SSW;4;64%;54%;5
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;63;43;NW;16;34%;0%;6
Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;66;47;NW;8;29%;3%;5
Everett;Partly sunny;63;44;E;6;49%;26%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;64;44;SSW;7;62%;26%;6
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;57;42;S;5;63%;53%;5
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, cooler;55;45;W;10;81%;30%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;65;48;WSW;5;57%;69%;6
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;67;48;WNW;7;33%;4%;5
Olympia;Partly sunny;64;43;SSW;7;55%;26%;5
Omak;Clouds and sun;66;45;N;9;29%;58%;3
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;67;48;W;7;32%;7%;6
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;57;40;WSW;5;60%;53%;5
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;58;40;WSW;11;35%;32%;4
Puyallup;Partly sunny;66;45;SW;5;51%;2%;6
Quillayute;Areas of low clouds;56;42;WSW;5;71%;53%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;6;51%;3%;5
Seattle;Mostly sunny;64;46;SW;5;50%;2%;5
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;65;47;SSW;5;48%;3%;5
Shelton;Some sun;63;42;WSW;7;56%;3%;6
Spokane;Clouds and sun;61;41;W;7;34%;34%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;59;40;WNW;11;36%;59%;3
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;61;41;W;7;34%;34%;3
Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;49;37;WNW;6;48%;35%;5
Tacoma;Partial sunshine;63;45;SW;6;53%;3%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;61;45;SSW;7;56%;3%;6
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNW;5;49%;57%;6
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;65;46;SSW;10;31%;28%;6
Wenatchee;Some sun, pleasant;66;46;WNW;10;30%;0%;6
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;60;46;WSW;6;54%;53%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;66;46;W;7;30%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather