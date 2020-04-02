WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A touch of rain;46;31;SSE;7;63%;82%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;48;32;SE;10;66%;83%;2
Bremerton;Occasional rain;47;32;SSE;9;78%;66%;1
Chehalis;Occasional rain;48;31;SW;6;62%;58%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;45;21;W;10;53%;39%;2
Eastsound;A passing shower;48;37;SW;8;69%;80%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;50;25;NNW;19;45%;24%;4
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;53;26;W;12;39%;9%;5
Everett;A little rain;46;32;SSE;7;70%;83%;2
Fort Lewis;A little rain;48;29;S;11;83%;66%;1
Friday Harbor;A little rain;46;36;SW;8;72%;81%;2
Hoquiam;A bit of rain;47;33;WSW;11;75%;74%;1
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;50;31;NNE;4;70%;61%;1
Moses Lake;Sunny intervals;55;27;W;10;37%;5%;5
Olympia;A little rain;48;29;SSW;10;68%;63%;1
Omak;Morning flurries;54;26;SW;11;33%;63%;3
Pasco;Clouds and sun;57;28;WSW;13;41%;1%;5
Port Angeles;A little rain;46;31;WSW;11;66%;66%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;44;25;WSW;15;55%;61%;3
Puyallup;Occasional rain;48;30;SSW;8;77%;72%;2
Quillayute;A touch of rain;45;30;ESE;10;72%;68%;1
Renton;Occasional rain;47;33;S;8;69%;82%;2
Seattle;A bit of rain;46;35;S;8;72%;80%;2
Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;48;35;SSE;10;67%;80%;2
Shelton;A bit of rain;47;30;WSW;13;71%;64%;1
Spokane;Rather cloudy;47;26;SSW;13;51%;36%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Becoming cloudy;45;25;W;16;57%;33%;2
Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;47;26;SSW;13;51%;36%;2
Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;31;20;W;8;84%;87%;3
Tacoma;Occasional rain;47;32;SW;9;72%;66%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;45;33;SSW;12;70%;66%;2
Vancouver;Occasional rain;50;33;NW;5;65%;67%;1
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;50;33;SSW;15;48%;5%;5
Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;52;29;W;13;38%;24%;5
Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;49;38;W;11;64%;82%;2
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;55;25;NNW;9;40%;13%;4
_____
