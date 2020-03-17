WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;54;33;SW;6;71%;12%;4
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;52;36;SE;6;63%;9%;4
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;55;34;ENE;5;77%;14%;4
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNW;4;66%;3%;4
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;45;23;NE;6;71%;13%;3
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;49;40;S;3;73%;9%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;56;30;WNW;5;52%;4%;4
Ephrata;Periods of sun;55;32;ENE;6;48%;3%;4
Everett;Clouds and sun;54;34;NNW;6;73%;12%;4
Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;55;32;SSW;4;82%;16%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;50;37;SSW;4;73%;9%;4
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;52;35;SW;6;82%;19%;4
Kelso-Longview;Sun and some clouds;58;35;S;3;74%;19%;4
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;56;32;S;6;55%;3%;4
Olympia;Partly sunny;55;31;SSW;4;73%;16%;4
Omak;Mostly sunny;55;31;ENE;8;46%;7%;4
Pasco;Clouds and sun;55;30;SSE;4;59%;3%;4
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;51;35;SW;3;67%;12%;4
Pullman;Becoming cloudy;45;28;ENE;6;76%;16%;2
Puyallup;Periods of sun;56;34;WSW;4;78%;15%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;51;33;N;4;77%;14%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;55;37;ENE;5;75%;15%;4
Seattle;Periods of sun;54;37;NNE;5;73%;14%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;55;38;SE;4;68%;14%;4
Shelton;Partly sunny;55;33;WSW;5;73%;15%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny;48;28;SSE;2;61%;13%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;45;25;SW;5;70%;8%;3
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;48;28;SSE;2;61%;13%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunshine;41;28;WSW;2;74%;2%;4
Tacoma;Partly sunny;53;36;W;5;76%;16%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;53;37;SW;4;74%;16%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;54;35;NE;4;68%;20%;3
Walla Walla;A passing shower;50;33;ESE;5;68%;56%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;54;34;W;5;51%;5%;4
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;53;39;SW;6;65%;11%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;58;30;NW;4;46%;3%;4
