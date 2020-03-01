WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Chilly with rain;46;44;SSE;7;88%;93%;1
Bellingham;A shower or two;48;43;S;10;82%;83%;1
Bremerton;Spotty showers;51;44;SW;7;82%;77%;1
Chehalis;Rain and drizzle;49;44;SSW;6;83%;82%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;47;36;SW;8;60%;23%;1
Eastsound;A shower or two;48;43;SSW;11;89%;80%;1
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;52;38;NNW;18;63%;43%;3
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;55;38;WSW;9;52%;19%;3
Everett;Chilly with rain;47;44;SSE;7;86%;93%;1
Fort Lewis;A shower or two;50;44;SW;10;99%;82%;1
Friday Harbor;A shower or two;49;44;SSW;8;84%;80%;1
Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;49;46;WSW;10;98%;85%;1
Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;49;43;S;7;87%;84%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;57;45;WSW;7;48%;12%;3
Olympia;Rain and drizzle;51;44;SW;9;84%;82%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;47;31;SSE;6;59%;29%;3
Pasco;Mostly sunny;56;46;SSW;13;57%;9%;3
Port Angeles;Rain and drizzle;50;41;WSW;4;85%;84%;1
Pullman;Periods of sun;44;38;WSW;13;68%;25%;2
Puyallup;Rain and drizzle;49;45;SSW;7;94%;83%;1
Quillayute;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;43;SW;5;94%;92%;1
Renton;Rain and drizzle;49;46;SSW;7;84%;81%;1
Seattle;Rain and drizzle;49;46;SSW;7;86%;82%;1
Seattle Boeing;Rain and drizzle;50;46;SSW;9;80%;81%;1
Shelton;Rain and drizzle;52;43;SW;11;88%;83%;1
Spokane;Periods of sun;51;39;SSW;9;58%;23%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;48;35;SW;13;68%;14%;2
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;51;39;SSW;9;58%;23%;2
Stampede Pass;Rain/snow showers;36;34;W;8;92%;91%;2
Tacoma;An afternoon shower;49;45;SW;8;84%;64%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A shower or two;49;44;SW;10;84%;80%;1
Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;48;44;SSW;6;75%;82%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;53;44;SSW;15;57%;54%;2
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;54;38;NNW;10;53%;42%;3
Whidbey Island;A shower or two;52;46;SSE;13;74%;85%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;58;34;SW;7;49%;38%;3
