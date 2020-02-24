WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;49;39;ESE;6;69%;67%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;38;ENE;5;73%;66%;1
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;37;SW;5;74%;66%;1
Chehalis;Rather cloudy;52;40;WSW;4;65%;68%;2
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;41;26;NE;5;70%;21%;2
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;44;38;ENE;5;76%;44%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;48;30;NW;4;59%;24%;3
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;47;27;N;4;53%;13%;3
Everett;Mostly cloudy;49;40;SE;5;69%;66%;1
Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;50;37;S;2;87%;66%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;38;NNW;5;78%;44%;1
Hoquiam;Occasional p.m. rain;48;41;SSE;7;84%;80%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;40;W;3;74%;41%;2
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;49;29;ESE;5;51%;9%;3
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SW;2;77%;67%;1
Omak;Mostly sunny;45;27;SE;5;54%;24%;3
Pasco;Mostly sunny;52;29;N;2;58%;8%;3
Port Angeles;Occasional p.m. rain;45;35;ESE;3;82%;82%;1
Pullman;Mostly sunny;42;31;ESE;7;65%;10%;3
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;51;40;SW;4;80%;66%;1
Quillayute;A little p.m. rain;45;37;N;5;87%;80%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;51;42;SSW;4;70%;66%;1
Seattle;Mainly cloudy;50;42;SW;4;72%;44%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;50;41;N;2;67%;66%;1
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;47;36;WSW;2;80%;67%;1
Spokane;Mostly sunny;45;30;SE;3;61%;15%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;42;28;SSW;6;69%;14%;3
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;45;30;SE;3;61%;15%;3
Stampede Pass;Not as cold;37;32;WNW;2;81%;44%;2
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;49;40;SW;3;79%;66%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;40;S;2;75%;66%;1
Vancouver;Milder;54;40;ENE;4;61%;36%;3
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;50;34;SE;4;55%;26%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;45;31;NNE;4;55%;25%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;51;41;NE;7;61%;44%;1
Yakima;Sun and some clouds;48;28;NNW;3;55%;18%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather