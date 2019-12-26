WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;43;34;ESE;6;84%;72%;0
Bellingham;Spotty showers;44;36;SE;5;78%;70%;0
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;43;37;SSE;5;88%;44%;0
Chehalis;A shower in spots;45;35;S;5;81%;56%;1
Deer Park;Inc. clouds;33;24;NW;5;86%;30%;1
Eastsound;Spotty showers;45;41;SE;4;84%;70%;0
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;25;W;6;77%;29%;0
Ephrata;Low clouds;34;25;N;3;85%;10%;0
Everett;A couple of showers;43;36;SE;6;84%;71%;0
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;46;35;S;5;98%;41%;1
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;45;41;SSE;6;81%;70%;0
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;47;39;ESE;4;93%;42%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;44;36;SSE;4;93%;37%;0
Moses Lake;Becoming cloudy;35;25;NNE;5;71%;7%;1
Olympia;Periods of sunshine;45;35;SW;6;91%;41%;1
Omak;Rather cloudy;30;21;ENE;4;81%;13%;1
Pasco;Rather cloudy;39;27;S;3;80%;10%;1
Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;36;S;6;81%;44%;0
Pullman;Morning flurries;34;26;N;7;87%;62%;1
Puyallup;An afternoon shower;46;34;SSE;6;87%;53%;0
Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;47;40;SE;2;89%;55%;0
Renton;Cloudy;45;36;SE;5;85%;44%;0
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SE;5;80%;43%;0
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;46;38;SSE;4;84%;44%;0
Shelton;A passing shower;46;36;N;4;91%;65%;0
Spokane;Inc. clouds;36;27;S;3;80%;47%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SW;5;95%;30%;0
Spokane Felts;Inc. clouds;36;27;S;3;80%;47%;1
Stampede Pass;A little icy mix;30;25;WSW;5;97%;65%;1
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;36;S;6;87%;42%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;37;SSW;4;90%;42%;0
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;43;35;SSE;4;82%;36%;0
Walla Walla;Rain and snow shower;35;27;SSE;6;89%;60%;1
Wenatchee;Cloudy;31;24;W;3;86%;17%;0
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;47;41;SE;7;75%;72%;0
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;38;25;N;3;74%;15%;1
_____
