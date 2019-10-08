WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;ENE;5;63%;3%;3
Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;ENE;9;37%;3%;3
Bremerton;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;N;8;59%;3%;3
Chehalis;Sunshine;54;28;NNE;5;52%;0%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, cold;45;15;NE;7;39%;0%;3
Eastsound;Plenty of sun;51;39;NNE;7;45%;3%;3
Ellensburg;Cool with sunshine;53;23;SW;7;40%;0%;3
Ephrata;Sunny, but cool;54;22;NW;11;26%;0%;3
Everett;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;ENE;5;61%;3%;3
Fort Lewis;Sunny;54;27;ENE;6;67%;2%;3
Friday Harbor;Plenty of sunshine;52;37;NNW;7;46%;3%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;55;34;E;7;62%;3%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;57;30;NNE;5;64%;3%;3
Moses Lake;Sunny, but cool;53;21;NNW;8;32%;0%;3
Olympia;Plenty of sun;54;26;NE;7;56%;2%;3
Omak;Sunny, but cool;51;24;NNE;12;32%;0%;3
Pasco;Sunny and cool;57;24;S;9;33%;3%;3
Port Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;S;6;50%;3%;3
Pullman;Sunny and cold;45;20;ENE;9;47%;11%;3
Puyallup;Sunshine;55;27;E;5;61%;2%;3
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;55;30;NE;7;45%;3%;3
Renton;Sunny;54;34;NE;6;58%;3%;3
Seattle;Sunshine;52;35;NNE;7;58%;3%;3
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;55;34;NNE;6;52%;3%;3
Shelton;Plenty of sun;55;25;NE;6;50%;3%;3
Spokane;Sunny, but cold;46;21;ESE;6;40%;2%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny, but cold;43;20;S;10;46%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Sunny, but cold;46;21;ESE;6;40%;2%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunny and cold;39;25;ESE;2;66%;1%;3
Tacoma;Sunshine;52;32;NNE;7;60%;3%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Plenty of sunshine;52;34;NE;8;54%;3%;3
Vancouver;Brilliant sunshine;57;32;NNE;5;66%;6%;3
Walla Walla;Sunny and cool;51;30;ESE;7;45%;10%;3
Wenatchee;Sunlit and cool;51;28;SW;7;36%;0%;3
Whidbey Island;Plenty of sun;55;35;N;8;43%;3%;3
Yakima;Sunny, but cool;55;20;N;5;36%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather