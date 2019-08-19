WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;83;61;SE;5;57%;31%;6

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;SE;5;63%;35%;6

Bremerton;Partial sunshine;81;59;SSW;6;59%;32%;6

Chehalis;Partly sunny;82;58;WSW;4;57%;57%;6

Deer Park;Sunny;89;54;NNE;5;34%;1%;6

Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;ENE;5;71%;38%;6

Ellensburg;Sunny and very warm;93;61;NW;5;33%;11%;6

Ephrata;Sunny and very warm;93;65;SW;7;26%;5%;6

Everett;Partly sunny;82;61;SE;5;57%;31%;6

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;82;59;SW;5;71%;30%;6

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;70;57;S;5;71%;80%;6

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;71;61;S;8;79%;84%;3

Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;82;59;ESE;3;63%;27%;6

Moses Lake;Warm with sunshine;94;63;SSW;6;30%;4%;6

Olympia;Partly sunny;81;57;SW;4;60%;60%;6

Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;SSE;8;26%;11%;6

Pasco;Sunny and hot;96;64;SW;2;39%;4%;6

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;70;56;W;4;69%;65%;6

Pullman;Sunny;92;58;NNW;4;29%;3%;7

Puyallup;Partial sunshine;84;58;W;5;57%;29%;6

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;69;60;SSE;7;73%;69%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;82;61;SSW;5;59%;30%;6

Seattle;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;5;59%;30%;6

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;82;62;S;4;54%;30%;6

Shelton;Partly sunny;80;60;SW;7;60%;77%;6

Spokane;Sunny and hot;93;62;N;2;34%;2%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sun;90;61;SSW;4;33%;1%;6

Spokane Felts;Sunny and hot;93;62;N;2;34%;2%;6

Stampede Pass;Sunshine and warmer;77;53;W;3;47%;25%;7

Tacoma;Partly sunny;79;58;WSW;5;63%;30%;6

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;4;65%;30%;6

Vancouver;Partly sunny;84;58;SW;4;55%;24%;7

Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;SSE;5;27%;3%;7

Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;91;66;WNW;8;31%;11%;6

Whidbey Island;Nice with some sun;72;61;SSW;5;67%;36%;6

Yakima;Warm with sunshine;93;61;WNW;6;33%;11%;6

