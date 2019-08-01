WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Not as warm;77;53;NNW;6;59%;61%;3
Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;76;57;SSE;12;64%;62%;4
Bremerton;A shower;77;56;NNE;8;69%;59%;3
Chehalis;A shower;78;53;NW;5;60%;55%;7
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;89;50;W;9;37%;1%;8
Eastsound;More clouds than sun;75;58;SW;12;67%;36%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;57;NW;16;41%;16%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;11;30%;3%;8
Everett;A passing shower;77;55;NNW;7;62%;61%;3
Fort Lewis;A shower;78;55;NNW;10;79%;58%;3
Friday Harbor;Variable cloudiness;72;54;SW;7;73%;33%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;70;54;NW;11;85%;61%;2
Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;79;57;NNW;6;71%;54%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;93;57;NW;9;32%;1%;8
Olympia;A shower;76;51;SW;9;68%;57%;3
Omak;Partly sunny;92;57;NNW;10;26%;6%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny;95;61;NW;11;35%;3%;8
Port Angeles;Variable cloudiness;71;51;W;8;71%;29%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny;85;53;SW;10;36%;4%;8
Puyallup;A shower;79;56;W;6;66%;58%;3
Quillayute;Showers around;69;53;N;9;77%;62%;2
Renton;A shower;78;60;N;6;62%;60%;3
Seattle;A shower;76;60;NNE;7;67%;60%;3
Seattle Boeing;A shower;80;61;NE;10;59%;60%;3
Shelton;A shower;77;56;W;13;68%;57%;2
Spokane;Mostly sunny;89;58;SW;9;32%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;86;56;W;13;34%;1%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;89;58;SW;9;32%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;A shower;65;50;W;6;77%;55%;8
Tacoma;A shower;76;56;WNW;7;67%;59%;3
Tacoma Narrows;A shower;76;57;NE;10;68%;59%;3
Vancouver;A shower or two;80;59;NNW;5;62%;59%;3
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;92;64;S;12;31%;6%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;85;62;WNW;15;34%;15%;8
Whidbey Island;Variable clouds;73;58;W;11;66%;34%;4
Yakima;Mostly sunny;88;55;N;8;38%;10%;8
_____
