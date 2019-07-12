WA Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;73;56;S;5;57%;44%;4

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;70;57;SSE;10;69%;44%;6

Bremerton;Showers around;75;56;E;5;66%;70%;4

Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;76;55;W;5;59%;14%;4

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;86;55;SW;7;46%;1%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;7;75%;44%;5

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;59;NW;18;42%;12%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;84;62;WNW;7;34%;3%;9

Everett;A shower or two;73;56;N;5;64%;66%;4

Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;75;57;SW;6;77%;41%;7

Friday Harbor;Turning cloudy;69;55;WSW;7;75%;44%;5

Hoquiam;Low clouds;69;57;W;10;80%;31%;3

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;76;57;NW;6;66%;21%;3

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;88;61;WNW;7;38%;1%;9

Olympia;Nice with some sun;76;55;SW;6;60%;39%;7

Omak;Mostly cloudy;85;61;NW;9;37%;18%;7

Pasco;Mostly sunny;89;63;NW;8;35%;13%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;66;53;W;9;75%;41%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;SSW;8;48%;23%;8

Puyallup;Periods of sun, nice;78;57;WSW;5;64%;42%;5

Quillayute;Spotty showers;68;55;S;5;75%;68%;3

Renton;Low clouds may break;76;59;ENE;5;63%;44%;3

Seattle;Low clouds may break;74;59;ENE;5;66%;44%;3

Seattle Boeing;Low clouds may break;75;60;NE;4;61%;44%;3

Shelton;Rather cloudy;76;56;WSW;9;61%;40%;6

Spokane;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSW;5;37%;4%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;84;57;WSW;9;38%;2%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSW;5;37%;4%;9

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;63;48;W;6;75%;14%;7

Tacoma;Low clouds may break;75;57;WSW;6;68%;44%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds may break;73;56;SW;5;68%;44%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNW;6;60%;16%;7

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSW;10;33%;26%;9

Wenatchee;Some sun, pleasant;84;63;WNW;12;35%;12%;9

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;69;55;W;9;68%;44%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny;87;56;NNW;7;37%;9%;9

